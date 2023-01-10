Visual Basic Upgrade Companion (VBUC) now supports .NET 7

 By Mobilize.Net

VBUC 9.5 includes support for .NET 7 as well as new extensions to support complex Visual Basic 6 legacy code patterns.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net, the leading provider of code understanding and migration tools today announced general availability of Version 9.5 of the Visual Basic Upgrade Companion to accelerate organizations' modernization of legacy Visual Basic workloads.


