Automated migration tools speed conversion of legacy ASP.NET Web Forms source code to ASP.NET Core, .NET 7, and Angular.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mobilize.Net announced WebMAP for Web Forms, which supports the newly released .NET 7, at .NET Conf 2022. WebMAP for Web Forms efficiently modernizes older Windows-desktop apps to ASP.NET Core, .NET 7, and Angular. .NET 7, the newest version of the popular open-source development framework, brings enhanced performance to Web applications.


