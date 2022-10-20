The collections focus on the art of hospitality, enhancing guest experience, promoting guest wellness, and improving operational efficiency of short-term rental properties.

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Innkeeper, an amenities supplier for short-term rentals, today announced the launch of three collections developed for small lodging properties: Amity Essentials, Eco Sabbatico, and Flores Aurantii. The collections were created to address the professionalization of the rapidly growing short-term rentals sector, and the unique challenges that arise from managing these properties.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.