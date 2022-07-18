...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Modernizing Environmental Health - Inspect2go Session at NEHA's Annual Educational Conference
Inspect2go President, Paul Smith, leads a session on the Modernization of Environmental Health at the National Environmental Health Association's Annual Educational Conference (NEHA/AEC)
SPOKANE, Wash., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Smith, the president of Inspect2go, presented at the NEHA Annual Educational Conference on 6/29/2022. The presentation's title, description, timeline and video link are below.
How are environmental health agencies modernizing? What steps are they taking now? What are their future plans? How do health departments and their citizenry benefit? This presentation covers the over-arching goals of modernization, the methods used to achieve these goals, examples of modern practices applied to specific EH programs (septic, housing, FDA retail food standards, etc.), and the resulting return on investment (ROI).
TIMELINE/SUBTOPIC
0:00-1:00 Intro
1:00-5:15 General Principles and Methods of Modernization
Inspect2go provides environmental health software to government agencies. Products and services include online public web portals, online applications, online payments, permitting and licensing software, conversion of paper/manual processes to paperless/web-based solutions, data migration, cloud hosting, inspection applications and custom programming services to automate government agency workflows.
