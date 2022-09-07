...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
&&
1 of 2
Molen Orthodontics Hosts A FREE Community Event Called SMILEFEST
Molen Orthodontics gears up for SMILEFEST 2022 to celebrate 50 years of Smiles!
SUMNER, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molen Orthodontics is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1972 by Dr. Bruce Molen. In Celebration of its achievements, Molen Orthodontics is hosting a FREE community carnival called SMILEFEST as a "Thank you" to their amazing community and fantastic patients. Molen Orthodontics is excited to host this exciting event and celebrate the 50th anniversary milestone alongside their community and patients alike.
Molen Orthodontics invites everyone to celebrate at SMILEFEST 2022 located in their Sumner Molen Orthodontics parking lot, across from the YMCA, on September 17th from 11 am - 4 pm. Join in on the fun with inflatable bounce houses, giant obstacle course, pony and train rides, a groovy DJ, face painting and endless carnival games. Molen Orthodontics will also be providing free Hotdogs, cotton candy, ice cream and more!
We have partnered with the local food bank so all attendees are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item(s) to fill the food bank truck!
"It has always been a priority to give back to the community that has given us so much," shares Dr. Rick Molen when asked why hosting a free community event was important to him. Molen Orthodontics has always prioritized the sponsorship of youth organizations. They have invited local youth sports teams and schools to lend a hand at SMILEFEST. In return Molen Orthodontics will sponsor several of the team's and school's activities during the following year.
Molen Orthodontics is excited to extend this invite to everyone able to attend this FREE event:
SMILEFEST 2022 – Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 11 am – 4 pm
Located in the Sumner Molen Orthodontics parking lot (Across from the YMCA)
Address: 16209 64th Street E, Sumner, WA 98390
Please come visit any of their 3 offices for a complimentary consultation.
Auburn – 1110 Harvey Road, Auburn, WA 98002
Enumclaw – 1771 Farrelly Street, Enumclaw, WA 98022
Sumner – 16209 64th Street E, Sumner, WA 98390
For information about Molen Orthodontics SMILEFEST, please contact Nicole at nicole@molensmiles.com or call us at (253) 939-2552.
About Molen Orthodontics
With 50 years of experience, Molen Orthodontics has set the bar for progressive, non-surgical approaches in orthodontic treatment. Specializing in both teeth alignment and jaw correction, we have become the sought-after experts in creating the wide, signature Molen smile. We believe that everyone deserves the best care, so we offer 0% in-house financing, with flexible payment options to make treatment a reality for everyone. Ask around our community and you will hear the same thing time and time again, there is something special about Molen. If you want the best for yourself or your family, there is no better choice than Molen Orthodontics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.