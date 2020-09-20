In downtown Malden, Washington, the former post office at lower left and another historic building at lower right still smolder Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, the day after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the tiny town west of Rosalia. The town, hit by a wind-driven wildfire Monday that destroy many structures, once thrived when it was on the Milwaukee Road rail line until the railroad went out of business in the late 1970s. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review via AP)