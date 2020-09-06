The shadows of several dozen small fish caught the eye of Bo Rains as he leaned over the rails Friday of a newly minted bridge on his property near Hamilton, peering into Carey’s Creek.
“It’s really open and clear now,” Rains said of the view where the creek flows under his driveway.
The creek is now also clear for those fish, which previously had a hard time making their way through two mud-clogged culverts recently replaced by the 50-foot bridge on which Rains stood.
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, the local nonprofit that coordinated replacing the culverts with a bridge, said the project opened 14 acres of habitat along Carey’s Creek, which is a tributary to the nearby Skagit River.
Skagit Fisheries Habitat Restoration Coordinator Erin Matthews identified the fish casting shadows Friday as young coho salmon and cutthroat trout, together about 150 of which were removed from the project site before construction.
“They love habitat like this where it’s really slow moving and full of insects,” she said.
Rains said he’s looking forward to sharing the newly opened habitat and the critters that live there with his six grandchildren, ages ranging from 1 to 13.
“Before they couldn’t see over the jungle that was down here,” he said.
Rains said he’s also relieved to see the creek free-flowing instead of threatening to overflow onto his driveway from the upstream side. Before the project, floodwaters were a frequent problem.
“It just made a 100% difference in this area when you’re pulling in,” he said of the bridge. “This is the lowest I’ve ever seen the creek, and that’s because it’s actually flowing through.”
An added bonus is that the bridge looks nice.
“I’m gonna dress it up nice,” Rains said, explaining plans to add lighting overhead and underneath as well as a coat of paint and a flag pole.
The project, spearheaded by Skagit Fisheries and funded by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Puget Sound Energy grant dollars, is one the nonprofit would like to replicate on private properties throughout Skagit County where culverts act as barriers to fish and flooding can create barriers for vehicles.
Matthews said culvert replacements under private roads and driveways have added benefits for community members like Rains as well as being less expensive and more immediately effective for habitat restoration.
“It’s cheaper to give a private property owner a bridge than to go somewhere else and buy a bunch of property, plant trees and wait 30 years (to see habitat improve),” she said.
But finding other places in the county where culvert replacement or removal projects would be beneficial can be a challenge because it requires property owners’ trust.
“That’s actually one of the biggest barriers we have to overcome,” Matthews said.
Rains said he was skeptical when he first received a letter from Skagit Fisheries offering to build him a bridge, but was delighted by the outcome once he took the plunge and gave them a call.
“They’ve done really good work. I’m happy with it,” he said.
Skagit Fisheries has plans for more culvert projects in partnership with property owners, including a bridge replacement on Carpenter Creek later this month and a culvert removal project downstream of Rains on Carey’s Creek next year. The organization is also looking for more opportunities to identify problem spots and do that work.
“We don’t even know where all of them are yet,” Matthews said. “We actually just got another round of funding to do more of that survey work.”
