ANACORTES — A discussion about the challenge to find affordable housing in Anacortes, and possible solutions, was held last week.
The Housing for Our Whole Community — Anacortes was sponsored by several area organizations and included a handful of speakers.
Anacortes City Council member Ryan Walters called attention to the number of households in Anacortes that are what are called housing cost burdened.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a cost-burdened household is one that spends more than 30% of household income on housing costs.
Walters said that according to 2020 data, 17% of households in Anacortes fall into the cost-burdened category, and 13% fall into the severely cost-burdened category, meaning they spend more than 50% of their income on housing costs.
He said some of the main components affecting Anacortes’ housing market include the rising cost of real estate, a homogenous market, few one- to two-bedroom properties and a low vacancy rate.
“From 2012 to 2020, house prices on average went up 70% here in Anacortes,” Walters said. “Average median income has not risen anywhere near the pace of home values.”
The current median household income in Anacortes is $74,000.
Walters said Anacortes’ rental vacancy rate hovers around 2% and the ownership vacancy rate is at 1%.
“The natural vacancy rate, for renters, should be 5%,” Walters said. “For home ownership, there should be 8% of that home ownership market available at any given time.”
He said some of the reasons for higher housing costs include inflation, increased construction costs, increased quality of construction, increased demand, constraints on new supply and removal of housing stock from the market.
Walters presented a few solutions to address the rising cost of housing and the decrease in housing availability in Anacortes.
His first suggestion was to incorporate what is known as missing middle housing into Anacortes. That would involve converting existing single-home properties into multifamily properties.
Currently, funds from an affordable housing sales tax that was passed by voters in 2020 are funding a few housing projects.
The money is being used on Anacortes Housing Authority Townhouses, the housing authority’s Olson Building rehabilitation and the Anacortes Family Center Landing Apartments.
He said these projects have or will add at least 35 rental units to Anacortes.
Rockfish Grill and Anacortes Brewery managing partner Allen Rhoades spoke on how only 29% of his employees live in Anacortes.
“When a single-bedroom apartment in Anacortes costs at least $1,500 a month, when you work that out, the service employees need to be making $30 an hour to make that work,” Rhoades said.
He spoke on the economic drawback that having employees live outside of Anacortes can cause.
“They come to Anacortes, they work, they get their paycheck and they leave Anacortes and they spend it somewhere else, so they don’t get to add to the economic impact to the business in town,” Rhoades said.
Dustin Johnson of the Anacortes Family Center and Tina Tate of Skagit Habitat for Humanity spoke on how nonprofits can assist by providing support and possible solutions.
“Along with everything that has been said here, and how the continuum of care can work with nonprofits, working with organizations like the Anacortes Family Center, the housing authorities and other people who help individuals rent at an affordable rate, we can help them eventually become a homeowner through that continuum and not just be self-sufficient, but thrive, and thrive for their families,” Tate said.
She said Skagit Habitat for Humanity is building one to two properties a year, though within five years it hopes to increase that to 15 properties a year.
Josh Baldwin of Quantum Construction addressed some of the reasons why construction material and land costs have been rising.
“Property line setbacks, landscaping requirements, stormwater regulations, things like this, they all decrease the amount of housing that can fit on a given parcel of land, which is defined by the ocean in our case,” he said.
Baldwin also provided some potential solutions.
Potential solutions included looking at regulations such as zoning and municipal codes, meeting regulatory needs on a community level as well as talking to developers to find out their risks and allow them to build housing more affordably.
Elizabeth Jennings of Community Action of Skagit County offered some additional solutions.
“We need to increase that diversity of home types in order for everyone who already lives and works here or is retired here, to have a safe and affordable place to call home,” she said.
A recording of the forum is available through the League of Women’s Voters of Skagit county at skagitlwv.org.
