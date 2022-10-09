NASCAR Charlotte Xfinity Auto Racing

AJ Allmendinger (16) leads a pack of cars during a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C.

 Matt Kelley - freelancer, FR171845 AP

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs.

Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four drivers set to be eliminated as NASCAR’s playoff field was trimmed to eight. He took the lead in overtime and drove away as all the drama was further in the field for the final transfer spot into the round of eight. Chase Briscoe bulldozed his way to a ninth-place finish to knock Larson out of the playoffs by two points.

