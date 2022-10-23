Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, front left, leads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, right, and the rest of the field during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, leads as Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, center, of Spain, is spun by Mercedes driver George Russell, right, of Britain, in Turn 1 on the first laps of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, left, and Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, right, race during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, front left, leads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, right, and the rest of the field during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, competes during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Drivers take their cars through Turn 1 during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to Turn 1 during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Darron Cummings - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, competes during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, competes during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, steers into Turn 1 during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, leads as Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, center, of Spain, is spun by Mercedes driver George Russell, right, of Britain, in Turn 1 on the first laps of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Darron Cummings - staff, AP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, competes during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads cars through a turn during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, left, and Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, right, race during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives past a grandstand during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, drives during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
Fans pack the grandstand in Turn 1 during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Verstappen and Red Bull started the United States Grand Prix determined to honor the memory of founder and team owner Dietrich Mateschitz and the racing powerhouse he built.
Driver and team both delivered, overcoming self-inflicted race drama to chase down Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton to win Sunday.
“I think this is a race he would have loved to see,” Verstappen said of the victory that came a day after the team announced Mateschitz , the Austrian billionaire co-founder of the Red Bull energy drinks global empire, had died at age 78.
The Red Bull team was told shortly before Saturday qualifying that Mateschitz had died, and Verstappen vowed he’d give everything to get the win to honor him.
“The only thing we could do today,” Verstappen said, “was win.”
Still, seeing the checkered flag was a relief.
Verstappen’s race was nearly undone when a rare slow pit stop — 11 seconds lost to a tricky change of the front left tire — dropped him out of the lead and well behind Hamilton.
“Beautiful,” Verstappen said over team radio.
He then chased down last season’s championship rival and passed him on lap 50 of 56. Verstappen had to hold off the pestering Hamilton through the final laps, and both drivers were warned not to exceed track limits that would draw a penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.