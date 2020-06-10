Here are some of the sports stories from Sunday: This is a test document with links to ensure the work. Seahawks' Wilson says "I don't even want to talk about football." Baseball story here. Auto racing here. And in college, they're taking steps to restart football. You get the idea.
Make sure this item is latest -- shows at top, followed by two other, earlier AP stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.