The NFL was all drama Sunday, from the Seahawks' heart-pounding win to San Francisco's heart-wrenching (for 49ers fans') loss to Miami. Dallas won a tight game against the winless New York Giants, but the Cowboys' loss of quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle fracture will hurt - time will tell how much. Meanwhile, a fifth straight loss led to the firing of Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 was making its own hits on the league, forcing the NFL to shuffle to keep teams in play.
Beyond the NFL, here are some links to catch up on several other Sunday sports events you may have missed:
First up, NASCAR: Chase Elliott won on the hybrid road course oval at Charlotte Speeday on Sunday.
BASEBALL: Tampa Bay beats the Astros in ALCS opener.
TENNIS: Rafael Nadal was perfect in Paris for the French Open and tied Roger Federer's record for men.
