Brady Bunch: QB has taken over 200 teammates to Super Bowl

Brady, Mahomes prepare for 5th matchup after splitting 1st 4

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25.

After shaky start, Chiefs' Hill matures into All-Pro star

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Mo. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25.

Super rematch: Hill burned Bucs repeatedly in 1st meeting

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Hill was unstoppable against Tampa Bay in late November. The speedy Kansas City star caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-24 victory that afternoon. Tampa Bay gets another shot at Hill and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

'I have to go': Fans who've been to every Super Bowl book in

Don Crisman holds tickets from the first three Super Bowls, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Kennebunk, Maine. Crisman is one of three fans who have attended every Super Bowl.

Super distancing: CBS keeps season protocols for big game

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo and Jim Nantz work in the broadcast booth before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Nantz and Romo were inseparable when CBS broadcast the Super Bowl two years ago. Next week, they won't see each other until they are in the broadcast booth a couple hours prior to kickoff. Keeping announcers separated until game day has been standard practice this season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

