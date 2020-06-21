Welcome to the Skagit Valley Herald’s first digital-only Monday newsletter.
If you’re reading this, we have your address as a newspaper subscriber. So there may be nothing more that you need to do other than read on. Digital access is automatically included with a daily news subscription, so if you have not already activated your digital account, please do so at www.goskagit.com/activate/.
That activation is the key that gets you through the paywall. The process should be simple enough, but if you have trouble, please email circuation@skagitpublishing.com. Someone will get back to you as soon as possible.
Our news staff has done what it does every day in seeking out what readers need to know to stay in touch with their community and world. This newsletter is meant to offer a quick guide to the top news of the day, much as we would in a print edition.
There is always plenty more news to be found on our website, goskagit.com, which gets regular updates of local and world news and sports.
Thank you for subscribing.
Colette Weeks, director of content
