  • Tool is available on For-Sale Zillow listings nationwide, allowing shoppers to quickly learn about programs in their area
  • This information is made available thanks to a partnership with Down Payment Resource, which has found the average benefit provided by a down assistance program is approximately $17,000 for eligible buyers

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one million home shoppers searched for down payment assistance while on Zillow's platforms in the past year. Launched in December 2021, down payment assistance information is available on home listings nationwide on the Zillow app and website thanks to a partnership with Down Payment Resource. This information helps shoppers discover programs that offer resources to make homeownership more attainable, especially for first-time home buyers.


