Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

New Zillow survey finds younger generations still believe owning a home is part of the American dream, but they don't know how they'll achieve it

SEATTLE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American dream of homeownership is not dead, even for Gen Zers and millennials1, but they believe their path to get there will be challenging and may even require some luck given the affordability challenges facing many buyers today. New research from Zillow® finds that 52% of Gen Zers and 57% of millennials who don't currently own a home believe they'd need to win the lottery to afford one.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.