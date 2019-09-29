SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Morris scored in stoppage time and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Sunday.
Morris slipped behind the defense and chipped a shot past goalkeeper Daniel Vega into the net in the fourth minute of injury time. San Jose’s Magnus Eriksson, near midfield, headed a pass backward, but Morris beat defender Florian Jungwirth to the ball and then beat Vega one-on-one.
The Sounders (15-10-8) can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a win over Minnesota United in next Sunday’s regular-season finale.
The Earthquakes (13-15-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Portland or a tie with Portland and a loss by Dallas to Sporting Kansas City.
Seattle’s Stefan Frei had 10 saves for his ninth shutout of the season.
