MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating a kidnapping where a man reportedly armed with a knife forced two women into a car.
Police were called to an East College Way residence at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Greg Booth.
Officers determined that the three knew each other and that the man was in a relationship with one of the women. Neither of the women, however, left the residence with him willingly, Booth said.
The man's name and vehicle information was shared with other law enforcement agencies, and about 20 minutes later Sedro-Woolley police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Booth said.
The man did not stop and instead was involved in a collision, Booth said. He then fled the scene on foot and was not apprehended.
