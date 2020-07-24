Mount Vernon’s sales tax revenue continues to beat staff’s dire predictions for the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a meeting of the city council Wednesday, Finance Director Doug Volesky shared newly-released May sales tax numbers, showing a 3% reduction compared to the same month in 2019.
City staff had originally predicted a 30% drop in 2020 sales tax revenue due to the pandemic.
Volesky said he wasn’t sure exactly why revenue wasn’t falling, considering reports of massive unemployment and economic insecurity both locally and nationwide.
He said federal aid, including the $1,200 stimulus check and $600-per-week extra unemployment benefits, likely helped. Without congressional action, these benefits are set to expire at the end of July.
“We’ll see what’s going to happen when it’s no longer there,” he said.
The situation was similar in Burlington, where staff reported at a recent council meeting stronger-than-expected sales tax revenue that essentially broke even in May compared to the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.