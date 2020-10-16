Two Mount Vernon teens have been charged for their alleged roles in the July 10 shooting of a Bellevue man.
Police allege the 17-year-olds, Joseph Good and Quincy Mendez, agreed to kill Baron Li for money.
Both have been charged as adults with first-degree attempted murder, and Good, who is not legally allowed to possess firearms because he is under 18, was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm after police searched his house and found a loaded shotgun under his bed and a .22 caliber rifle in his closet, the charges say.
The two remain in custody at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle, with their bail set at $2 million each, according to the charges.
Police believe Good is the accused shooter and that Mendez drove him to and from the Bellevue shooting scene.
The two allegedly conspired with Shaerin Kelley of Mountlake Terrace, Li’s ex-wife, to kill Li. Good expected to be paid $13,000 for killing Li and Mendez $5,000 for driving him, the charges say.
Li was shot nine times from point-blank range in the parking lot of his Bellevue apartment complex and spent a week at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.
Li and his ex-wife have been involved in an acrimonious custody battle over their son, who has special needs and who turned 6 in April, according to Li and court records. Police say there may be a financial motive behind the murder-for-hire plot and Li confirmed his son has a special-needs trust fund that contains “quite a bit of money.”
Li told police the only person who hated him enough to arrange the shooting was his ex-wife, the charges say.
Investigators began surveillance on Kelley hours after the shooting and observed her drive to Mount Vernon and stop at two trailheads in Little Mountain Park.
From video-surveillance footage, police obtained the license plate number of the pickup seen at Li’s apartment complex and determined it was registered to Mendez’s father in Mount Vernon, the charges say. During the investigation, detectives learned Mendez was good friends with Good, whose appearance was consistent with the shooter and front seat passenger seen in the surveillance footage, say the charges.
In September, detectives obtained records showing Good had forwarded himself an email containing a link to a security company’s login website for a GPS device the night before Li was shot. The GPS device was purchased by Kelley in 2015 but had long been dormant until June 26, two weeks before the shooting, when she re-activated her account, say the charges. She canceled her account on July 14, four days after Li was shot.
Police later found the GPS device registered to Kelley attached to Li’s car, according to the charges.
Several weeks after the shooting, Kelley informed Good “job unfinished, will need to complete unless it resolves on its own in the next month,” say the charges, citing phone records obtained during the execution of a search warrant.
The charges say Kelley discussed dropping off a payment at the same Mount Vernon park where she was seen driving within hours of the July shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.