...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central
Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun
flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun
flooding, with others continuing to rise.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Much Anticipated Sequel In The Imaginative Biblical Fantasy Series
KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ruby Klein is sure to impress young adult and adult Christian readers with her captivating Gemstone Series addition entitled The Sapphire Book of Stories: The Promises ($24.49, paperback, 9781662843686; $8.99, e-book, 9781662843693).
Klein penned another intriguing read - a sequel to The Emerald Book of Stories. This is a continuation of the spiritual journey of four teens who befriend Mrs. Joyce, a retired Sunday school teacher, who keeps a very sacred book in her living room. The sacred book she shares with the teens is a portal into the Heavenly Realm and must be shared with others or the life changing words will fade from the pages and all of the Wisdom and Guidance within will be lost to the world and mankind forever.
Young adult readers will follow Jazelyn, Derice, Allan, and Michael, on interactive adventures as they work through the ordinary struggles of adolescence and discover the extraordinary gifts and supernatural abilities the Father has for them.
When asked what inspired Klein to write this series of books, she said, "My grandchildren, and the fact that there is too much evil in today's world."
Ruby Klein is a lifetime follower of our Lord Jesus Christ, a Christian author and grandmother who enjoys teaching the simple truths and wonders of God's Word. She enjoys inspiring readers of all ages to search out Biblical truths while weaving a magnificently detailed prophetic story that will encourage Spiritual growth and Biblical Revelation. Her series of books were written for her grandchildren and created as an evangelizing tool for anyone who desires to share their personal testimonies and born again experiences with others, but simply don't know how to. In addition to writing, Klein also enjoys gardening, arts and crafts, and quilting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.