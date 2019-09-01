Members of the Mount Vernon High School volleyball team got their hands dirty on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the best possible way.
The Bulldogs participated in a work party to maintain and preserve the elms at Edgewater Park, as well as others, along Memorial Highway 536 in Mount Vernon.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.