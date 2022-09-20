Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced My Intelligent Pets, bringing innovative pet games to the market, has been selected as winner of the "Interactive Toy Product of the Year" award.

