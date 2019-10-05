LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Na matched his career-low Saturday with a 10-under 61 on a day of low scoring in Las Vegas to build a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open.
Na was pumping his fist after every putt down the stretch at the TPC Summerlin, which yielded six scores of 63 or better.
Na, who lives in Las Vegas and won the 2011 event for his first PGA Tour title, set the tournament’s 54-hole record at 22-under 191.
n THE COLONY, Texas — Jaye Marie Green opened with eight birdies in 10 holes and made two big putts late for a 7-under 64 that gave her a one-shot lead Saturday going into the final round at the Volunteers of America Classic.
The final full field of the LPGA Tour season presents a big chance for Green and the three women right behind her, all looking for their first LPGA victory.
Green made a long par putt from just off the 16th green, followed with an 18-foot birdie on the 17th hole and reached 14-under 199. Knight, a rookie who grew up in Texas, birdied the last hole at Old American Golf Club for a 67 to get into the last group.
Katherine Perry (66) and Brittany Altomare (68) were two shots behind.
BOXING
n NEW YORK — Gennadiy Golovkin regained one of his old middleweight titles, edging Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a unanimous decision to take the IBF championship Saturday night.
Golovkin knocked down Derevyanchenko in the first round, opened a cut near his right eye in the second, and then held on from there in a fight where the longtime middleweight ruler absorbed plenty of the type of punishing shots he used to deliver.
But he did just enough to win 115-112 on two cards and 114-113 on the other, claiming the belt that was vacated by Canelo Alvarez, who handed Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) his only loss.
The Associated Press scored it 115-112 for Golovkin.
BASEBALL
n ST. LOUIS — The Atlanta Braves are promising to continue their dialogue with the Native American community in the wake of Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley’s criticism of the Tomahawk Chop chant.
Helsley told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he thinks the chant is insulting, and the 25-year-old rookie was disappointed when it was heard during Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Atlanta.
Helsley is a member of the Cherokee nation. The Tahlequah, Oklahoma, native speaks the Cherokee language and is one of only a few Native Americans in the majors.
The Braves say they “appreciate and take seriously” Helsley’s concerns. The team says it has “worked to honor and respect the Native American community through the years.”
HORSE RACING
n BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials and the owners of the historic racetrack that hosts the Preakness Stakes have reached an agreement to keep the Triple Crown series’ middle jewel in the city.
The agreement, which is subject to approval of the General Assembly during its next session, ends a bitter dispute between owner The Stronach Group and the city over the future of Pimlico Race Course.
Located in northwest Baltimore, the second-oldest track in America has been home to the famed annual race since 1909, but it is in need of a major overhaul, which has previously been estimated at nearly half a billion dollars.
Under the plan announced Saturday, The Stronach Group would donate the site to the city for community development in and around the track and an area hospital.
The company would also build a new clubhouse, and the track would be rotated 30 degrees to the northeast to create parcels of land that could be sold for private development.
The grandstand, whose dilapidated state forced the closure of 6,670 seats before this year’s Preakness, would be demolished.
