WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Investment Companies ("NAIC"), the largest network of diverse-owned alternative investment firms, and UBS, the leading global wealth manager, announced an agreement whereby UBS will become a Platinum Sponsor of NAIC in support of the firm's Inclusive Investing offering. Through this sponsorship, UBS will support and participate in NAIC's virtual and in-person events and programming with NAIC member firms, partners and decision-makers at investment plans and institutions.

"At UBS, we're focused on driving more capital and investment to support diversity, equity and inclusion," said Tom Naratil, President UBS Americas and Co-President of Global Wealth Management at UBS. "We look forward to working with NAIC to drive growth and build longstanding relationships with their member firms, which include high-performing, diverse-owned alternative investment managers."

