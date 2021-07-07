thumbnail_IMG_5267.jpg
The Royal California Roll

 Tracy Bringhurst

A great meal when it's hot outside is sushi. A traditional Japanese dish, sushi is prepared in a variety of styles and as it's become more popular in the United States many restaurants have taken sushi and fused it with Western flavors. Yoi Tomo in downtown Boise offers traditional and fusion style sushi, and although Idaho isn't exactly near any coast, the sushi at Yoi Tomo is really fresh and delicious. The Royal California Roll is deep-fried and contains crab, avocado and cucumber and is topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds. It's a tasty fusion for people that want some sushi but also want some American deep-fried flavor. Even better, it's only $11.50 a roll. 

