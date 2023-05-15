SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Rock as the new Director of Sales. In his new role, Nathan will initially focus on sales of Raisbeck's EPIC Caravan drag reduction system, overseeing the company's sales strategy, managing customer relationships, and driving revenue growth.

Nathan brings to Raisbeck Engineering over 20 years of experience in a combination of aviation maintenance and sales, having previously worked for leading aerospace and defense companies. Before joining Raisbeck Engineering, Nathan was the Sr Operations Manager of the 737 Program at Spirit AeroSystems, where he led a team responsible for generating over $100 million in annual revenue.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.