Pictured: Todd Greene, IEDC’s Chair of the Board of Directors (far left), Dan Marsh (center left), President & CEO of NDC, Keith Swenson (center right), Deputy Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, WA State Dept....

Pictured: Todd Greene, IEDC’s Chair of the Board of Directors (far left), Dan Marsh (center left), President & CEO of NDC, Keith Swenson (center right), Deputy Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, WA State Dept. of Commerce and Nathan Ohle (far right), IEDC CEO and President.

 By The Small Business Flex Fund

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has recognized Washington's Small Business Flex Fund with an industry award for its positive contributions to the state's economic recovery. Earlier this week at the IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development Awards, the National Development Council (NDC) and the Washington State Department of Commerce shared a Gold Award in Economic Equity & Inclusion for their work with the Flex Fund.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.