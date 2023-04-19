The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors Association)

The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors Association)

 By National Electrical Contractors Association

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) CEO, David Long, testified before the Workforce Protections Subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce at a hearing held on the morning of April 19th, 2023.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.