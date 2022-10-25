Environmental Containment Corporation - faster, easier and more cost-effective solutions for the design and construction of stormwater systems. See more at envcontainmemt.com.

Environmental Containment Corporation - faster, easier and more cost-effective solutions for the design and construction of stormwater systems. See more at envcontainmemt.com.

 By Environmental Containment Corporation

New Hybrid Vault solution includes a permit-ready design, production, transportation and installation, resulting in a faster, safer and more cost-effective system

Vancouver, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Containment Corporation (ECC) today announced its formation as a company. Originally conceived as a collaboration between Superior Concrete and National Precast, the companies have now joined forces to form ECC. A provider serving the fast-growing stormwater containment market, ECC offers cast-in-place detention vaults, precast ponds, and precast vaults, all of which come with trusted installation. The company's Hybrid Vault, a comprehensive solution for stormwater containment, is now available throughout the Northwestern U.S.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.