WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsrooms have looked hard at the diversity of their teams, leadership, and coverage in the last year, and many say they're now devoting consistent attention to hiring more journalists of color, investing in them, and supporting them in helping shift the stories that are told.
The conversation will be moderated by Mizell Stewart and will surface suggestions and questions for journalists and newsrooms across the country as they consider what's next for the communities they hope to serve.
If you have questions about this program, please email Julie Moos, Institute executive director, at jmoos@press.org. The National Press Club Journalism Institute serves thousands of people daily with our newsletter, online programming, writing group, and other support. The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost. If you value the Institute's services, please donate today. Any amount helps.
About the Institute
The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.