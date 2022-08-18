...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute marking 100 days since the killing of Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was reporting from the field when she was shot.
"One hundred days after the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh we still do not have justice for Shireen, and we do not think enough has been done to ensure safety for journalists currently working in Gaza and the West Bank.
We stand with Shireen's family and her colleagues at Al Jazeera calling for an independent investigation lead by the United States to determine facts related to the killing of this American citizen and veteran journalist. We appreciate the bipartisan support of members of Congress who are speaking out on this as well.
All known evidence points to the deadly shots being fired from an area where IDF forces were stationed and had control. There is no longer any suggestion that this was crossfire or suppressing fire or involved Palestinian fire of any kind. Secretary Blinken has recently asked to begin a process to renew safety measure related to IDF use of live fire. We applaud his efforts in this matter and are disappointed to read the initial push back from Israel.
We hope that all parties can agree that the best thing to do right now is to take the shooter off duty until an investigation can take place, and to also, as a precaution. Take from the field pending an investigation, the officer who approved the deadly shot. Allowing this team to remain on duty with live ammunition puts all journalists working in the field at great risk. For whatever reasons, they ignored clear markings that Shireen was press.
The Press Club announced earlier this month our plans to recognize Shireen August 31 at the National Press Club by presenting her family with The President's Award during our National Press Club Awards Dinner. We have learned today that the family will be represented by Lina Abu Akleh who will speak at the event after receiving the award for her aunt.
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.
The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.
