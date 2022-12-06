The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council)

The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council)

 By National Safety Council

White paper shows how these tools can help organizations better understand and manage safety risks

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its efforts to eliminate workplace fatalities though technology, the National Safety Council released Tuesday a white paper through its Work to Zero initiative: Managing Risks with EHS Software and Mobile Applications. The report builds on the program's initial 2020 research and outlines how employers can use Environment, Health and Safety software and mobile applications to enhance their safety operations to prevent serious injuries and fatalities on the job.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.