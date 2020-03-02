MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has told players to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking any item for autographs, the league’s latest response in its ongoing monitoring of the coronavirus crisis that has spread to most corners of the planet.
The league, in a memo sent to teams on Sunday and obtained Monday by The Associated Press, offered 10 recommendations to players with hopes of decreasing risks of getting the virus — among them, not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph-seekers.
n NEW YORK — Leon Rose has spent years as one of the NBA’s most powerful agents.
Now he will try to turn around one of its weakest franchises.
The New York Knicks hired Rose as their president Monday, hoping he can sign and draft the kind of dominant players he’s been representing.
GOLF
n On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won’t be going.
Johnson’s manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer.
At No. 5 in the world ranking, Johnson currently would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n ATLANTA — Georgia Tech withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban against its men’s basketball program on Monday and will not play in this month’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The school announced Nov. 15 it would appeal a one-year ban on postseason play as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. By accepting the postseason ban this year, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond.
The school is continuing its appeal of limits on official visits connected with home games for two seasons and the reduction of one scholarship each of the next four years.
n CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois rewarded basketball coach Brad Underwood for a significant jump this season with a three-year contract extension through 2026, the school announced Monday.
The move comes with the Illini challenging for the Big Ten Conference championship in Underwood’s third season. They are ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, are 20-9 overall and are tied for second in conference play with Michigan State and Wisconsin.
BASEBALL
n BRISTOL, Conn. — Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup.
The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He’ll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.
Jones worked twice last year as a guest analyst for ESPN.
n TOKYO — The opening of the Japanese baseball season is in doubt because of the outbreak of the new virus, officials said Monday, as the nation’s baseball and soccer leagues tapped three medical experts as advisers.
Baseball commissioner Atsushi Saito said protecting fans, players and coaches was critical. Preseason games are being played in empty stadiums, with a hope the regular season can begin as scheduled on March 20.
FOOTBALL
n JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ngakoue announced his desire to play elsewhere via social media on Monday, a move that could force Jacksonville to place the franchise tag on the 24-year-old disgruntled defender and trade him.
OLYMPICS
n LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Three Russian biathletes went to sport’s highest court on Monday to appeal against being stripped of their silver medals from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for doping.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said a scheduled two-day hearing started with biathletes Olga Vilukhina, Yana Romanova and Olga Zaytseva in attendance. A verdict is expected to take at least several weeks.
n MOSCOW — Russia’s track and field federation says it has admitted wrongdoing after being accused of supplying fake documents to give a top athlete an alibi for missing drug testing.
Ahead of the Olympics, the admission could help end a standoff between Russian track officials and their counterparts at World Athletics. A scheme allowing top Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes is currently frozen, leaving them in limbo.
