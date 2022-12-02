Nelsy Ramirez

Nelsy Ramirez

 By Page Publishing

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Nelsy Ramirez, a retired educator, a pharmacy owner, a simple yet loving woman, has completed her new book "6 Meses de mi Vida, Dias de Cuarantena y al Final Atrapada": a compelling narrative that presents an inspiring journey of a Venezuelan woman. Here, she looks back on the stories generated from her childhood until the present. Her story is both a comfort and an inspiration.


