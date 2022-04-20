...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
New book is designed to help readers grow mentally strong and physically healthy through the application of affirmation
Debuting author Tanner Heil announces the publication of 'A-Z Victory'
BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tanner Heil marks his debut in the publishing scene with the release of "A-Z Victory" (published by Balboa Press), an essential guide to growing mentally strong and physically healthy through the application of affirmation.
Affirmation is a form of self-talk that supports the mind, body and spirit. This psychological technique can be used by anyone and is a great way to create self-belief and personal empowerment. "A-Z Victory" is an affirmation book listed in alphabetical order. Each word is provided with definition to help the reader better understand each affirmation and replace their self-defeatist attitudes, negative internal narrative and self-destructive beliefs. Included as well are quotes and poetry that offer emotional support or encouragement.
"We all need emotional support at times and affirmation is a supplement to the diverse needs of society," Heil says. "I want the readers to feel empowered by this book. I want readers to feel empowered by affirmation to cultivate positive attitude and action."
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982279721
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982279707
E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982279714
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Tanner Heil is an American-born affirmation teacher devoted to serving the needs of mental and physical health in all beings. He is a hardworking man who lives a humble life as a fisherman. When is not out at sea, he spends his time teaching the powerful application of affirmation. This is his first publication.
Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.
