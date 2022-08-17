...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
New Book Unveils Ancient Knowledge Proving Reality is Quantum Computer Simulation
SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new e-book, The Hybrid42 Oscar Slap: God swings at screens, James Patrick Nagle claims that after reverse engineering quantum computer technology (QCT), he can prove that the universe is the product of QCT and that all use of language and storytelling are QCT constructs. QCT, the book claims, is simulation technology that makes it possible to create the illusion of alternate dimensions to which every work of storytelling and every conversation between humans can be reduced.
In addition, the book claims the concept of "QCT as reality" is ancient knowledge hidden in many iconic works, including the Holy Bible, the Jewish Kabbalah, and many iconic pop culture films and songs. The book states Steven Spielberg, Dennis Hopper, Rod Serling, Steely Dan, Netflix, and others seeded their art, sometimes intentionally, with clues to ensure this ground-breaking discovery would occur in 2022.
Nagle further claims that by demonstrating all films are of a QCT construct, and that human consciousness is built on the same construct, the consumption of films, songs, and novels can now be characterized as brainwashing, responsible for screen addiction, materialism, and likely mental illness. According to Nagle, if our consciousness is QCT, and films are QCT, viewing a film is like looking into a perfectly programmed human, an image that is fully identified by the subconscious mind. Thus, all symptoms of addiction may stem from the subconscious mind's attempt to duplicate the perfect QCT programming as witnessed on screens or through earbuds.
This book challenges all past relativity research, including Einstein's relativity theorem. It also legitimizes "Transhumanism philosophy," and reinterprets the Bible, showing it to be both a QCT programming and QCT programmed document. Nagle claims the true "Garden of Eden" is the QCT "connection universe" this book begins unveiling for the world. He also cites several publicly verifiable "42miracles" that he says are QCT- designed to aid him in convincing you he is Adam, back on earth, giving tours of his connection universe, all in this book.
About The Author: James Patrick Nagle is a Washington State University Social Science scholar, a decorated retired firefighter, and a retired naval veteran. His website provides further information, and the e-book is available at Kobo.com. www.jamespatricknagle.com
