  • By James Patrick Nagle - Author

Decoding the Dan

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new e-book, The Hybrid42 Oscar Slap: God swings at screens, James Patrick Nagle claims that after reverse engineering quantum computer technology (QCT), he can prove that the universe is the product of QCT and that all use of language and storytelling are QCT constructs. QCT, the book claims, is simulation technology that makes it possible to create the illusion of alternate dimensions to which every work of storytelling and every conversation between humans can be reduced.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.