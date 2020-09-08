By Skagit Publishing staff
There’s a new baby in J pod, part of a group of Southern Resident orcas who call these waters home.
The calf, designated as J57, was born last week to a pod that has seen shrinking numbers. Its mother is J35, also known as Tahlequah, who made national news in 2018 after pushing and carrying her dead calf for roughly 17 days and 1,000 miles.
“We hope this calf is a success story,” according to a Friday Harbor-based Center for Whale Research news release. “Her new calf appeared healthy and precocious, swimming vigorously alongside its mother in its second day of free-swimming life.”
The Southern Resident orcas, made up of J, K, and L pods, have a population of 73 whales now that J57 has joined the world.
The young whale was first spotted Saturday.
Because its dorsal fin was upright, it was likely born Friday, according to the Center for Whale Research.
Newborns normally have a bent dorsal fin at first from being in the womb.
Orcas have a gestation period of about 18 months.
Another whale in the J pod, J41, is also pregnant, the release states.
The Southern Resident orcas were listed as endangered in 2005.
One reason for dwindling numbers could be a lack of prey, as the whales’ primary food source is salmon, also struggling, according to the center.
“Regrettably, with the whales having so much nutritional stress in recent years, a large percentage of pregnancies fail, and there is about a 40% mortality for young calves,” the Center for Whale Research said in the release.
