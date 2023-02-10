Pence Classified Documents

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2022, in New York.

 AP file

WASHINGTON — The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there.

Pence adviser Devin O'Malley said the Department of Justice completed "a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours" and removed "one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel."


