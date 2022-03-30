National partnerships create accessible videos specific to the needs of deaf students on critical life-skills topics.
VANCOUVER, Wash., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new series of accessible financial literacy videos has been created through a partnership between the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center (Clerc Center) at Gallaudet University, the Washington Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth (CDHY), and Junior Achievement (JA). The videos are available at no cost to students, families, and educators throughout the United States.
The videos, which prominently feature American Sign Language (ASL) with subtitles and voice-over in English, are applicable for a wide variety of students, including those who are and are not deaf. The videos incorporate topics aligned with financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship pathways. Concepts include making choices, citizenship, banking, and money, owning a business, being an entrepreneur, getting a job, and more.
After many years of developing a relationship with Junior Achievement of Washington, which culminated in a two-day experience at JA World with JA programming redesigned to be ASL immersive for deaf and hard of hearing students statewide, CDHY Literacy Specialist Cathy Corrado recognized the need for visually accessible experiences in ASL for deaf and hard of hearing learners, from which hearing students could also benefit. Corrado approached Pamela Snedigar, Director of the Gallaudet University Regional Center-West (GURC-West), and connected with the Clerc Center which provided resources and material support for the project, and expanded the project nationally.
"The concepts of financial literacy are complicated and access needs to happen repeatedly; videos provide this access," said Corrado.
"It was clear to us that these videos needed to be created in order to fill resource gaps at the state, regional, and national levels," said Marianne Belsky, Chief Academic Officer of the Clerc Center. "We were quick to align on values between CDHY, JA, and the Clerc Center with our intention to create educational ASL content that is accessible not only to deaf and hard of hearing children, but also accessible to their families, educators, and professional support networks, and generates opportunities for the introduction and creation of more resources down the road."
Titled the JA Hand in Hand Video Series, 12 videos on financial literacy are now available to JA students, public and private schools, and families. These videos can be incorporated into in-person or virtual classrooms or educational sessions, and for family support or individual learning. Billy Seago, a professional deaf actor, hosts each video and engages with diverse community members to provide real world and relatable examples for students. The videos were filmed at the JA World in Auburn, Washington, home of JA of Washington.
"Cathy at CDHY approached us at Junior Achievement and her vision for her students was clear, and so completely aligned with our dedication to making our educational content accessible to all students," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA.
"These materials will go a long way and have an impact beyond the classroom into real world situations as deaf and hard of hearing students transition into the workforce," added Nicole Sutliffe, Chief Administrative Officer of the Clerc Center. "We are grateful to Pamela for her role in strengthening our national support network."
The current set of videos is available now on the CDHY website, as well as through JA.org, and educational institutions across the U.S. are invited to utilize the content. The group plans on expanding the JA Hand in Hand Video Series in the future.
About Washington Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth (CDHY)
The Washington State Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth (CDHY) is a statewide resource that provides leadership and support for educational programming for children who are deaf and hard of hearing, their families, and the service providers who support them. Our highly qualified, trained professionals work in partnership with parents, school districts, and community members to support language development, social-emotional learning, and academic achievement. Our services are provided in three broad ways: on campus at the Washington School for the Deaf, outreach services in local school districts and communities, and statewide through the provision of training and professional development opportunities for educators, service providers, and families. Visit http://www.cdhy.wa.gov for more information.
About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit http://www.ja.org for more information.
About Gallaudet University Regional Centers (GURC)
The Gallaudet University Regional Centers were established in 1977. Through partnerships with host institutions, the Gallaudet University Regional Centers share Gallaudet's undergraduate and graduate programs and the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center's resources and expertise through training programs, workshops and conferences, youth programs, technical assistance, and consultation. For more information, please visit GURC.
About the Clerc Center
The Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center at Gallaudet University (Clerc Center) is a federally-funded center with exemplary elementary and secondary education programs for deaf and hard of hearing students. The Clerc Center is tasked with developing and disseminating innovative curricula, instructional techniques, and products nationwide while providing information, training, and technical assistance for parents and professionals to meet the needs of deaf and hard of hearing students from birth to age 21. For more information, please visit the Clerc Center.
About Gallaudet University
Gallaudet University, federally chartered in 1864, is a bilingual, diverse, multicultural institution of higher education that ensures the intellectual and professional advancement of deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind individuals through American Sign Language and English. The university enrolls over 1,300 students in more than 30 undergraduate majors, as well as many graduate programs at the master's and doctoral level.
