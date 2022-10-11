J Strongwater Rock Boxes

J Strongwater Rock Boxes

 By J Strongwater

J Strongwater Rock Boxes Honor Elton John, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J Strongwater is thrilled to announce the launch of its high design, luxury box collection, 'Rock Boxes.' The J Strongwater Rock Boxes are timeless, featuring 14k gold plating and over 1,000 "Rocks," a nod to the hand-set Swarovski crystals. This inaugural line of 'Rock Boxes' commemorates iconic music legends, including The Beatles, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.