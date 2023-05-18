Rendered.ai is a platform for synthetic, physically accurate computer vision data

 By Rendered.ai

The company, providing a platform for physics-based synthetic data generation, has been identified by Gartner as one of the tech innovators in video and image synthetic data with respect to strategic technology vision. Rendered.ai also recently joined the Open Geospatial Consortium and will be giving featured talks at upcoming USGIF and OGC events.

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rendered.ai, the leading platform provider for synthetic data for AI training and validation, is pleased to have been recognized by Gartner®  as one of the tech innovators in the 2023 Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Synthetic Data for Image and Video Data — Strategic Technology Vision report.


