The company, providing a platform for physics-based synthetic data generation, has been identified by Gartner as one of the tech innovators in video and image synthetic data with respect to strategic technology vision. Rendered.ai also recently joined the Open Geospatial Consortium and will be giving featured talks at upcoming USGIF and OGC events.
SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rendered.ai, the leading platform provider for synthetic data for AI training and validation, is pleased to have been recognized by Gartner® as one of the tech innovators in the 2023 Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Synthetic Data for Image and Video Data — Strategic Technology Vision report.
We believe the company is the leading example for physics-based simulated data and continues to grow its expertise in geospatial and Earth Observation computer vision. Funded by Space Capital, Tectonic Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Union Labs, Uncorrelated Ventures, and Marlinspike Ventures, Rendered.ai delivers a publicly accessible platform as a service (PaaS) that enables computer vision users to combine digital sensor models with 2D and 3D content to create simulated scenarios used to create fully labeled synthetic data.
Synthetic data has emerged as a critical tool for overcoming gaps, bias, and privacy issues with real- to train and validate AI systems. In this report Gartner states that "Physics-based simulation, by adding physics properties to represent reality, is a distinct approach for the generation of synthetic data and is mostly used for the training of complex image analysis models." The report goes on to state that "images and videos rendered using physics-based simulations have the potential to solve the problem of the acquisition of advanced real-world imagery that requires specific sensor parameters and scene content with physics properties to train models."
Recently, Rendered.ai was joined by Leandro Rodriguez as SVP of Sales. Mr. Rodriguez has deep experience in AI, data governance solutions, and geospatial sales. "Rendered.ai presents an opportunity to go back to my startup roots and distill all my experience to craft an innovative go to market strategy worthy of the innovation already poured in the platform by the team," said Leo. "I am excited about the road ahead, building a solid company in a massively growing space." The company is excited to add Mr. Rodriguez in a leadership role to drive sales and customer outreach in patterns that can help the company scale and respond to increasing demand for synthetic computer vision data.
Over the past year, Rendered.ai's customer list has grown to include production activity in the insurance, medical, and transportation industries. The company also continues to invest in its core customer base, focused on geospatial and remote sensing analytics domains. Rendered.ai recently joined the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) to contribute to standards and technology integration concepts desired by geospatial customers such as Analysis Ready Data, Transfer Learning, and generally addressing challenging issues in data sparse Earth observation problem domains with the help of synthetic data.
"We are happy to welcome Rendered.ai as an OGC member, and to congratulate them on being selected for Testbed 19 – OGC's largest R&D initiative of the year as part of our Collaborative Solution & Innovation Program. I see this as significant for 2 reasons: (1) It showcases Rendered.ai's commitment to bringing their leadership and vision on 3D and AI to advance the state of technology for ALL of geospatial! (2) It solidifies Rendered.ai's position as a connector of dots for their customers and stakeholders building on the OGC network of standards AND community members. We are thankful for startup members like Rendered.ai for helping OGC accelerate our mission and our impact," stated Nadine Alameh, Ph.D. OGC CEO & President.
Used by government, commercial, and academic research customers, the Renderd.ai PaaS is uniquely positioned to connect complex customer needs for physically accurate data with simulation technology from Rendered.ai partners and the company's own proprietary tools. In the last year, the company announced collaborations with the Rochester Institute of Technology to provide access to DIRSIGTM in the cloud, Presagis Canada Inc. to increase 3D content on the platform, and Quadridox, Inc. to provide access to their x-ray simulator for cargo and security needs. Rendered.ai also released multiple demos showcasing their own capabilities around remote sensing imagery including RGB and panchromatic content and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR).
Customers can access Rendered.ai and third-party tools in a hosted cloud environment with a team-based job and compute management capability that lets customers create nearly unlimited numbers of AI training datasets in the AWS cloud. The platform includes a web experience for managing the team and organization and for enabling data scientists and computer vision engineers to configure dataset generation in a no-code interface.
To connect with Rendered.ai, find the team at upcoming conferences including the USGIF GEOINT Symposium (booth #1802) May 22-24, IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition 2023 (booth #1125) June 20-22, and the Esri International User Conference (booth #) July 10-14.
# # #
*Gartner, "Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Synthetic Data for Image and Video Data — Strategic Technology Vision", February 17, 2023.
The report is available to Gartner members and can be accessed here:[https://www.gartner.com/document/4097599]
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Rendered.ai
Rendered.ai is a Platform as a Service for synthetic computer vision data generation that puts physically accurate sensor modelling and a closed loop data engineering workflow in the hands of data scientists and innovators. Founded by physicist Nathan Kundtz, Rendered.ai has created and powers the first-ever developer framework for synthetic data, turning simulation tools into synthetic data capabilities which includes scenario generation, 3D model libraries, asset management, compute management, annotation, metadata management and more. Rendered.ai is a privately held company based in Bellevue, Washington. For more information on the company, please visit: www.rendered.ai. Rendered.ai is a member of the AWS Global Startup Partner program and also in the NVIDIA AI Accelerated program.
Media Contacts
Rendered.ai Sales and Marketing
Pull Quote
In this report mentioning Rendered.ai, Gartner states that "Physics-based simulation, by adding physics properties to represent reality, is a distinct approach for the generation of synthetic data and is mostly used for the training of complex image analysis models."
Media Contact
Chris Andrews, Rendered.ai, 1 4157402230, sales@rendered.ai, www.rendered.ai
SOURCE Rendered.ai
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.