Providing next-level irrefutable traceability and authenticity for the world's global supply chains

BELLEVUE, Wash. and SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2023 - Alitheon, the provider of FeaturePrint®, the machine-vision based solution for authentication and traceability of physical items, signed a go-to-market partnering agreement with SIMBA Chain, the builder of Blocks, an enterprise-grade platform that abstracts the complexities of blockchain development, making the innovative technology more accessible. The agreement enables Alitheon to offer its customers the ability to certify the authenticity and take ownership of digitized physical items using the blockchain-based FeaturePrint system. Similarly, SIMBA will offer its customers the ability to add to their physical items, an irrefutable authentication and tracing capability.


