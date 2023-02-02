(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

 By Immunexpress, Inc.
  • SeptiCyte RAPID accurately assessed COVID-19 severity
  • Elevated SeptiScore upon hospital intake was predictive of ICU admission
  • SeptiCyte RAPID performed better than single-biomarker assays that are routinely used to assess COVID-19 severity

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced today the publication of a study in Scientific Reports, a journal in the Nature portfolio, validating the use of SeptiCyte® RAPID as a triaging tool for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization and potentially ICU care. The study, entitled "Evaluation of the host immune response assay SeptiCyte RAPID for potential triage of COVID-19 patients," was published on January 18th and is available online.


