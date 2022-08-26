Alaska Airlines begins new nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage on Nov. 30, 2022.

 By Alaska Airlines

Daily, year-round service will link families, friends, businesses and industry in two key regions

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is connecting the newest commercial airport in the Seattle area with another one of our main hubs: New daily, nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage begins Nov. 30, 2022. Tickets for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska's largest city are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com.

