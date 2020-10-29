While COVID-19 cases surge across Washington and in nearby counties, Skagit County's new cases have remained stable over the last several days.
The county confirmed 53.4 new cases per county 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said it's possible Skagit County is experiencing a plateau after about a month and a half of climbing cases, but it is too early to say for certain.
Things like testing numbers, hospitalizations and deaths have also been fairly consistent, meaning it's unlikely there is a spike in cases that was missed by the case data, he said.
To the south, counties including Snohomish, King and Pierce have not yet leveled off, reporting at least 90 cases per 100,000 residents. This is more in line with the statewide case numbers, at 111.6 cases per 100,000 residents.
Because of a surge in cases, the Stanwood-Camano School District announced Wednesday it would delay plans to bring more students into buildings until prolonged improvement is shown in both Island and Snohomish counties.
Meanwhile, to the north, Whatcom County's cases are closer to Skagit's, at 50.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Nationwide, cases are up 41% over the last 14 days, according to reporting from the New York Times.
