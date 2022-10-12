WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board (TVOMB) today released the results of its bi-annual national survey, which revealed that parental satisfaction with the accuracy of TV Parental Guidelines (i.e., the TV ratings system) remains extremely high and that parents find the TV ratings system a valuable resource when determining the age appropriateness of television programs. Specifically, the survey revealed that 90% of American parents found the TV ratings system helped them determine whether to allow their children to watch a particular show and nearly all parents (95%) expressed satisfaction with the accuracy of the TV ratings system for TV shows overall.

The online survey, conducted by Hart Research Associates during August and September 2022, included more than 1,050 American parents of children ages two to 17. The survey is part of the Monitoring Board's ongoing tracking of parents' awareness of and attitudes towards the TV ratings system.

