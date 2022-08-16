...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daphne Michaels — a leading human potential expert — is proud to announce the Aug. 22 launch of her Let's Meet on aHigher Bandwidth broadcast series consisting of ten-minute episodes that will air at 6 p.m. Pacific on Mondays and can also be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.
The debut Aug. 22 episode, titled Are You Really Empowered?, will explore what personal power really means and how to achieve this powerful state of being — whether during challenging times or when things are going well.
The Aug. 29 episode explores 3 Questions to Guide Your Personal Evolution, offering a practical, to-the-point approach for anyone just beginning their human potential journey — and a reminder for seasoned masters who are forever at risk of getting stuck along the way.
Let's Meet on a Higher Bandwidth plans to help its audience discover human potential tools they can use to thrive in life despite whatever chaos may be going on around them. Michaels calls the natural space in which one's intentions and energy work in harmony a "higher bandwidth." She says it is a place that can be achieved through "elevated consciousness."
Broadcast links can be accessed at https://higherbandwidth.com where several free resources can also be accessed, among them 4 Secrets to Setting Unstoppable Intentions, a downloadable eBook.
About the Host
Daphne Michaels has spent more than 25 years guiding thousands of people to their highest potential through her life-altering energetic work. She has dedicated her life to understanding the heights and depths of the human psyche through the study of integral psychology and behavioral science. She spent decades working as a licensed psychotherapist and continues to work as a "life-guru" and executive consultant and has facilitated over 20,000 private client transformations as well as conducted over 1,800 group trainings and created over 700 original training materials.
She is the author of The Gifted: Free Your Inner Gifts for a Brand-New Life, available now in a 3rd edition. She has also designed many multi-session transformational programs, including The Profound Leader Breakthrough Program. She runs Daphne Michaels International, a company dedicated to developing human potential. Michaels has an M.A. in applied behavioral sciences and advanced training in integral psychology.
