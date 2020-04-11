Stanwood police logo 2

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Mount Vernon man was seriously injured and a Stanwood woman died in a car crash Friday.

The single-car crash happened at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 29200 block of 80th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. 

The man, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit detectives.

Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, a 20 year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver, a 25 year-old Mount Vernon man, was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. the sheriffs office erroneously said that he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Editor’s note: This corrects a previous version of this story that reported the Sheriffs Department saying that the man had died. 

More from this section

Load comments