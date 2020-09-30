A second new calf was born into the J Pod in the past week or so, according to the Center for Whale Research.
The Pacific Whale Watch Association spotted the new calf Sept. 24, according to a statement from the center.
The center will assign a designation, much like the one its mother J41 holds, assuming it lives. Approximately 40% of newborn calves do not survive longer than a few weeks.
Talia Goodyear and Lea Vanderwiel, naturalists aboard Orca Spirit Adventures, told the center their vessel was present during the birth, according to the statement.
“It was an emotional time as we processed what was happening in front of us,” Vanderwiel said in the Center for Whale Research news release. “It took a few minutes to realize what was actually happening, but then it was pure excitement realizing that it was a birth and the baby was very alive and boisterous.”
Center field staff member Mark Malleson encountered J Pod later that day near Sheringham Point, B.C., but did not locate J41 or the new calf before dark, according to the statement.
Earlier this month, a calf designated as J57 was born to mother J35, also known as Tahlequah.
Recently, the Center for Whale Research confirmed that J57 is a male after he was spotted and photographed near Point Roberts Sept. 22, looking robust and healthy.
“He was photographed rolling, spyhopping, and swimming alongside his mother, who was actively foraging for food,” a release from the center states.
The population of Southern Resident orcas, made up of J, K, and L pods, reaches 74 whales with the addition of both J57 and the new orca calf.
Meanwhile, K Pod has returned to the area.
Members of K Pod were seen and heard off of San Juan Island on Sunday, Sept. 27, according to the Orca Network. The J Pod whales have also returned and were seen near Point no Point.
The Orca Network is encouraging boaters to follow the law and share the water responsibly with the endangered orcas, especially with two young calves and pregnant whales in K and L pods. The Southern Resident orcas were listed as endangered in 2005 and have not recovered their numbers.
